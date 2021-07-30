Sun Pharma posts Rs 1,444.17-cr net profit in June qtr

Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 1,444.17 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 1,655.60 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 9,718.74 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 7,585.25 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were trading at Rs 759.10 per scrip on the BSE, up 7.94 percent from their previous close.

