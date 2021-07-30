Left Menu

Share India Securities Q1 PAT jumps over 2-folds to Rs 34.18 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 15:23 IST
Share India Securities Q1 PAT jumps over 2-folds to Rs 34.18 cr
Tech-based financial services provider Share India Securities Ltd on Friday reported an over two-fold jump in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 34.18 crore for three months ended June 2021.

In comparison, the company had posted a PAT of Rs 13.46 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, Share India Securities said in a statement.

The company's revenues rose to Rs 154.63 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 77.13 crore in the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Meanwhile, the company's board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.75 a share.

''We once again had a substantial quarter with total revenues growing by 100 per cent (year-on-year) and PAT by 154 per cent (YoY). This has been possible on account of implementation of successful business strategies, strong momentum in the marketplace, a healthy balance sheet, and an outstanding team performance,'' Kamlesh Vadilal Shah, Managing Director, Share India Securities, said. ''Regardless of the environment, we remain focused on building the future of modern retail broking. Given the variants of the virus and fears of a potential third wave, we are watchful of the emerging situation and remain optimistic of the opportunities in our core markets and verticals,'' he added.

Being a full fledged fintech financial service provider, Shah said the company's focus will continue to be on technology including artificial intelligence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

