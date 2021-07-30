Vistaar Finance is the Best Mid-Size Financial Services Company to Work for in India

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India– Business Wire India Vistaar Finance has been named the Best Mid-Sized Financial Services Company to work for in India, according to the 2021 rankings from AmbitionBox. Vistaar has also secured the 13th spot in the list of India’s 25 Best Mid-Sized Companies. The list features renowned names such as Sanofi, Croma, Ford Motor, Reliance Digital, and DHL Express (Source: AmbitionBox).

“Vistaar is proud to be honored as one of India’s best mid-sized companies. The award is a testimony to the open culture at Vistaar where teamwork, transparency, and integrity come above everything else,” said Brahmanand Hegde, Vice Chairman and Founder, Vistaar Finance. Every year, AmbitionBox ranks India's best places to work based on company size and industry. Like all sectors, AmbitionBox ranks companies in financial services in four categories—mega companies, large companies, mid-sized companies, and small companies. The awards are given based on independent ratings by employees. If there is any evidence of a company influencing employee ratings in any way, then that company is disqualified. Vistaarians, as they are called, love the opportunities for skill development at the company and its family-like atmosphere. At Vistaar, people get ample opportunities to grow their skills, whether soft skills like communication or technical skills related to financial products. There are many success stories of career progression at Vistaar.

Vistaar Finance is a non-deposit-taking NBFC that primarily lends to small businesses through its network of over 200 branches. With nearly Rs. 2,100 crore assets under its management, Vistaar’s lender base comprises public and private sector banks, mutual funds, international development agencies, and large financial institutions.

Vistaar has attracted funding from leading investors, viz. Elevar Equity, Omidyar Network, Saama Capital, and Westbridge Capital.

The company's founders, Brahmanand Hegde and Ramakrishna Nishtala, launched Vistaar with a vision to provide finance to small business owners. Vistaar, which means “expanse” in Sanskrit, has designed several loan products for the small business segment, which is underfinanced by the traditional finance ecosystem. The company's target borrowers are spread across a range of business types, such as general provision stores or grocery shops, home-based enterprises, hotels and bakeries, handlooms, garment shops, and workshops. The company follows a unique credit methodology that involves a deep analysis of every sector. For target borrowers who may not have income proof, the company designs innovative ways to verify income. Vistaar continuously refines its product and credit methodology based on evolving customer needs and their feedback. In more than a decade of existence, Vistaar has funded the dreams of many small business owners. People have used its credit facilities for a wide range of reasons such as working capital, home purchase, and home renovation. Speaking of the award, Ramakrishna Nishtala, MD & CEO and Founder added, ''We will continue to take care of both short and long-term needs of our employees. We hope to make a real difference in our employees' lives and not be seen as just another employer.'' PWR PWR