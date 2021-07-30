MSMEs need most policy attention, govt to do whatever required to promote sector: Niti Aayog VC

Left Menu

Even today, 99 per cent of the total 63 million MSMEs are micro and just 1 per cent entities are in the range of small and medium enterprises, Kumar added.He also stressed the need for increasing expenditure on research and development RD, which is currently below one per cent of gross domestic product.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 17:33 IST
The MSME sector needs most policy attention, and the government will continue to do whatever is required to promote the sector, Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Friday.

Speaking at a virtual event organized by the Institute for Studies in Industrial Development (ISID), Kumar said the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have announced several measures to help the micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sector.

''The MSME sector needs most policy attention of all stakeholders... A lot has been written about the MSME sector but some of the challenges of the sector remained unmet till recently,'' he said.

Kumar said MSME earnings have been hit by 50 percent, and one out of three such firms suffered revenue and profit decline during the pandemic. ''We will continue to do whatever is required to promote the MSME sector.'' Listing out several measures announced by the government to help the MSME sector, he said that under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), Rs 2.73 lakh crore has been sanctioned.

''Risk capital requirements for MSMEs have been taken care of,'' he said.

Kumar said that with the change in the definition of MSMEs and labor reforms announced by the government, India's small and medium firms can now become part of global supply chains.

He said 49.8 percent of India's exports come from the MSME sector. Even today, 99 percent of the total 63 million MSMEs are 'micro' and just 1 percent of entities are in the range of 'small' and 'medium' enterprises, Kumar added.

He also stressed the need for increased expenditure on research and development (R&D), which is currently below one percent of gross domestic product.

