Left Menu

Tech Mahindra shares hit 52-week high; zoom over 7 pc after Q1 earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 17:50 IST
Tech Mahindra shares hit 52-week high; zoom over 7 pc after Q1 earnings
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Tech Mahindra on Friday zoomed over 7 percent after the company reported 42.91 percent growth in the June quarter consolidated net profit.

The stock zoomed 9.68 percent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,237 on the BSE during the day. It closed at Rs 1,209.45, a jump of 7.24 percent.

On the NSE, it gained 7.08 percent to close at Rs 1,207.70.

The company added Rs 7,932.99 crore to take its market valuation to Rs 1,17,209.99 crore on the BSE.

In traded volume terms, 9.38 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 2.04 crore units at the NSE during the day.

Tech Mahindra on Thursday reported 42.91 percent growth in the June quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 1,365.7 crore on higher revenue and an expansion in profit margins.

Profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 955.6 crore.

The company, whose total income in the quarter improved 7 percent month-on-month to Rs 10,485 crore, is confident of either maintaining or exceeding the growth during the remaining fiscal, Managing Director and CEO C P Gurnani told reporters.

The total income grew 10 percent when compared to the year-ago period.

Profit attributable to the owners of the company was higher 39.2 percent at Rs 1,353.2 crore from Rs 972.3 crore in the year-ago period. ''We do believe that we should be able to maintain or do better than the trajectory of this quarter for the rest of the year'', Gurnani said, adding that large client wins is one of the biggest factors, which is making the company confident about the future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021