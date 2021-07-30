Geospatial Infrastructure critical to drive economy to USD 5 Trillion

Delhi NCR [India], July 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Esri India, the country's leading Geographic Information System (GIS) Software & Solutions provider, highlighted the use of GIS technology for not only creating a sustainable future but also driving growth to take country towards its goal of USD 5 trillion economy at the Esri India User Conference 2021. The two-day virtual User Conference held between 28-29 July, witnessed thought provoking & inspiring talks and presentations by more than 20 speakers. Over 4000 delegates attended this largest gathering of GIS professionals from across the country. Esri India reiterated its focus on empowering the entire ecosystem of government, enterprises, academia, researchers, and NGOs with Geospatial Infrastructure for the development of India and announced several new initiatives to support 'Make in India'. Geospatial Infrastructure consists of content/data, maps, apps, and GIS system apart from the usual IT infrastructure such as systems, storage, and networking.

Highlighting the role of GIS for Sustainable Economic Growth, Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India, said, "GIS technology has played a key role in the growth of economies across the world. With rising adoption of GIS in India, we are beginning to see its impact on Indian economy as well. GIS work undertaken by organizations like Registrar General & Census Commissioner of India, Survey of India, NRSC, MoHUA, NIC, CBDT, Punjab Police, NWIC, Planning Dept. of Govt of Meghalaya, Reliance Jio, Gujarat Gas Ltd. and DHBVNL amongst many others are a testimony of the pivotal role GIS technology is playing towards achieving India's vision of becoming $5 trillion economy." Delivering the Keynote Address, Kunal Kumar, IAS, Joint Secretary & Mission Director (Smart Cities Mission), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) highlighted the importance of geospatial technology for better management and development of smart cities while also driving ecosystem restoration, innovation, and economic growth. He shared examples of India Urban Observatory and GMIS (Geospatial Management Information System) developed on Esri GIS Technology at MoHUA.

J Satyanarayana, IAS, Chief Advisor, C4IR, World Economic Forum (Former Secretary, Department of Electronics and IT, Govt. of India and Former Chairman - UIDAI, Govt. of India) delivered the Dr. Roger Tomlinson Memorial Talk and highlighted the significant advancement of GIS technologies in the last 50 years, while discussing the increasing trend in convergence of AI and geospatial technologies. He outlined Capacity Building, Ecosystem Approach, Geospatial Data Exchange, Open Innovation as key pillars to the success of Geospatial Industry in India. He also shared the concept of 'Geo-by-Design', a new way of thinking which is extremely crucial for leveraging GIS Technology in Planning, Design, Implementation, Operations and Maintenance. Speaking at the conference, Vishnu Chandra, Deputy Director General & HOG-NIC highlighted various initiatives taken by NIC in supporting multiple state and central e-Governance programs with GIS based applications and services.

Esri India User Awards 2021 were presented to recognize the exemplary applications of GIS technology. This year's winners included National Water Informatics Centre (NWIC), Punjab Police, Varanasi Smart City Ltd., Planning Department, Government of Meghalaya, Indraprastha Gas Ltd., and Symbiosis Institute of Geoinformatics (Pune). This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

