Non-food bank credit grows 5.9 per cent in June: RBI data

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-07-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 18:46 IST
Non-food bank credit growth stood at 5.9 per cent in June compared to 6 per cent in the year-ago period, according to RBI data released on Friday.

Credit to agriculture and allied activities continued to perform well, registering an accelerated growth of 11.4 per cent in the reporting month compared to 2.4 per cent in the same month of the previous year, as per RBI data on Sectoral Deployment of Bank Credit – June 2021.

Advances to industry contracted 0.3 per cent in June whereas there was a 2.2 per cent growth in the same period a year ago.

In terms of size, credit to medium industries registered a robust growth of 54.6 per cent in June. There was a contraction of 9 per cent in the year-ago period.

Growth in credit to micro and small industries accelerated to 6.4 per cent in June whereas it was a contraction of 2.9 per cent a year ago. Credit to large industries contracted 3.4 per cent in June 2021. In the year-ago period, there was a growth of 3.6 per cent.

Growth in loans to the services sector decelerated to 2.9 per cent in the reporting month from 10.7 per cent in June 2020, mainly due to contraction/deceleration in credit growth to commercial real estate, NBFCs and tourism, hotels and restaurants.

''However, credit to trade segment continued to perform well, registering an accelerated growth of 11.1 per cent in June 2021 as compared to 8.1 per cent a year ago,'' the data showed.

Personal loans registered an accelerated growth of 11.9 per cent in June 2021 as compared to 10.4 per cent a year ago, primarily due to accelerated growth in loans against gold jewellery and vehicle loans, the central bank data showed.

