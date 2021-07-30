Left Menu

CBI books Amrapali Biotech, its directors over alleged bank fraud

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 19:38 IST
CBI books Amrapali Biotech, its directors over alleged bank fraud
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has filed an FIR against Amrapali Biotech and its directors over alleged fraud to the tune of Rs 47.97 crore in Punjab National Bank, officials said Friday.

The agency has also booked Sunil Kumar, Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary, Ram Vivek Singh, Seema Kumari, Sunita Kumari on a complaint from Punjab National Bank, they said.

The bank concerned was originally Oriental Bank of Commerce which merged in Punjab National Bank with effect from April 1, 2020.

''It was alleged that said private company and its Directors had misappropriated the loan amount of Rs. 47.97 crore (approximately), which was sanctioned & disbursed for setting up units for manufacturing of food products like jam, sauce, pickles, cornflakes etc. in Rajgir District- Nalanda & Navanagar, District Buxar (Bihar), with an ulterior motive to cheat the bank and embezzle the public money,'' CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

He said an alleged loss to the tune of Rs. 35.25 crore (approx.), apart from interest on loan amount, was caused to the bank which is due from the date it was declared Non Performing Asset on July 1, 2016.

''Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which led to recovery of some incriminating documents,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021