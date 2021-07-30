Left Menu

EU regulators fine Amazon $886 million

In May a court annulled a ruling by the European Commission that a tax deal between Amazon and Luxembourgs government amounted to illegal state support.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 30-07-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 20:32 IST
European regulators have fined Amazon 746 million euros ($886 million) for data protection violations.

Amazon said in a regulatory filing on Friday that the Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection issued a decision against the company earlier this month, claiming that its processing of personal data did not comply with the European Union general data protection regulation.

Amazon said that it believes the decision is without merit and that it will defend itself vigorously.

Amazon has come under scrutiny by the EU before. In November regulators filed antitrust charges against the company, accusing Amazon of using its access to data from companies that sell products on its platform to gain an unfair advantage over them.

While the U.S. initially criticized the EU for targeting American companies, it has more recently started taking a tougher line on big tech as well, suing Google last year for abusing its dominance in online search and advertising. In May a court annulled a ruling by the European Commission that a tax deal between Amazon and Luxembourg's government amounted to illegal state support. It was the latest setback to European Union efforts to tackle corporate tax avoidance.

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

