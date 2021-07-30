Maha: PM's brother meets traders hit by lockdown, calls for GST agitation

Prahlad Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother and vice- president of All-India Fair Price Shop Association, on Friday asked traders not to pay GST till their demands are met by authorities and advised them to launch an agitation over the issue to convey their message to the Maharashtra government and the Centre.

The agitation should be such that ''Uddhav (Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray) and Narendra (Modi) will come to your doorstep'', he said while addressing a gathering of traders here.

Prahlad Modi, who said he represented 6.50 lakh fair price shop owners across the country, asked traders not to pay GST (Goods and Services Tax) till various demands raised by them are accepted by authorities.

''Be it Narendra Modi or anyone else, they have to listen to you. Today I am telling you this, first write to the Maharashtra government that we will not pay GST till you listen to us. We are in 'lokshai' (democracy).. not in gulami (under subjugation),'' he said.

Prahlad Modi met traders, who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown, in Maharashtra's Thane district.

Various traders from Ulhasnagar and Ambernath told Prahlad Modi that cases lodged against them for COVID-19 norm violations should be withdrawn, as the sector was reeling under an economic crisis, with e-commerce platforms adding to the woes.

They urged him to help in reviving jeans washing units in the two townships located on Mumbai's outskirts.

