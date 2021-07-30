Left Menu

Delhi: Waste-to-wonder park reopens; mayor urges visitors to follow Covid norms

Delhis famous waste-to-wonder park has been reopened for the public following easing of restrictions by authorities in view of the improved COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the areas civic body said on Friday.The park, which has exhibits made from industrial scrap, was closed in the wake of the lockdown imposed earlier during the second wave of the pandemic.South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan said the SDMC has reopened the waste to wonder park for visitors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 22:24 IST
Delhi: Waste-to-wonder park reopens; mayor urges visitors to follow Covid norms
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's famous 'waste-to-wonder' park has been reopened for the public following easing of restrictions by authorities in view of the improved COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the area's civic body said on Friday.

The park, which has exhibits made from industrial scrap, was closed in the wake of the lockdown imposed earlier during the second wave of the pandemic.

South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan said the SDMC has reopened the 'waste to wonder park' for visitors. The civic agency had closed the park in April due to lockdown after a surge in COVID-19 cases in the city.

The park has been reopened from July 28 following the guidelines issued by Delhi government under the 'unlock' process.

The mayor said arrangement has been made for thermal screening of visitors entering the park. They will have to follow other Covid-related guidelines, he said.

He said the park has witnessed a footfall of nearly 250 people in the first two days, since its reopening, and hoped that it will increase in the coming days.

Suryan said the visiting hours are between 10 am and 10 pm daily, and a ticket of Rs 50 has been fixed for adults and Rs 25 for children. Entry of senior citizens, other elderly people and children aged below three, is free.

The mayor appealed to people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour while visiting the park.

He said due to its uniqueness, the park had recently bagged 'Earth Day Network Municipal Leadership' award.

The park is an amazing concept of 'waste-to-wealth', he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021