Delhi: Waste-to-wonder park reopens; mayor urges visitors to follow Covid norms

Delhi's famous 'waste-to-wonder' park has been reopened for the public following easing of restrictions by authorities in view of the improved COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the area's civic body said on Friday.

The park, which has exhibits made from industrial scrap, was closed in the wake of the lockdown imposed earlier during the second wave of the pandemic.

South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan said the SDMC has reopened the 'waste to wonder park' for visitors. The civic agency had closed the park in April due to lockdown after a surge in COVID-19 cases in the city.

The park has been reopened from July 28 following the guidelines issued by Delhi government under the 'unlock' process.

The mayor said arrangement has been made for thermal screening of visitors entering the park. They will have to follow other Covid-related guidelines, he said.

He said the park has witnessed a footfall of nearly 250 people in the first two days, since its reopening, and hoped that it will increase in the coming days.

Suryan said the visiting hours are between 10 am and 10 pm daily, and a ticket of Rs 50 has been fixed for adults and Rs 25 for children. Entry of senior citizens, other elderly people and children aged below three, is free.

The mayor appealed to people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour while visiting the park.

He said due to its uniqueness, the park had recently bagged 'Earth Day Network Municipal Leadership' award.

The park is an amazing concept of 'waste-to-wealth', he added.

