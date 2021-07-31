Muvi to hire over 50 people this year

New York-headquartered Muvi, which provides solutions for audio and video streaming services, on Saturday said it is looking at hiring over 50 people this year as it expands its operations in India.

The company, which has about 240 employees in India, is conducting a virtual drive to recruit new talent that will be hired for various divisions and verticals as a part of its aggressive expansion plans for 2021, a statement said. This includes divisions such as Development and Marketing, and new technologies like AI/ML and Blockchain, it added.

The company is also looking at expanding its marketing and product management divisions.

''The past 12 months have been an exciting time for us at Muvi – launching new products, addressing market demand for our streaming and non-streaming products across five continents, establishing key partnerships, and adding on to our roster of clients,'' Muvi Director HR Prashasti Pritiprada said. As Muvi expands its Global Development Centre in Bhubaneswar, the company is creating several roles, she added.

The new recruits will help in building Muvi's product portfolio, she further said. Muvi had conducted similar recruitment campaigns in FY2020 and onboarded over 80 employees.

The US-based company provides end-to-end solutions for its customers, including video/audio content owners, broadcasters, TV networks, and content aggregators.

Muvi has over 350 clients in more than 50 countries.

The company said about 80 per cent of the hired candidates will work full time with the Muvi team out of their Global Development Centre in Bhubaneswar, while the remaining 20 per cent will be hired for remote working, subject to their job profiles.

''Bhubaneshwar is recognised as a Smart City and a great location for future companies, and a fantastic place for an innovative software company such as Muvi to grow its engineering division,'' Pritiprada said.

