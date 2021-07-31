Left Menu

Air India Express flight makes emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram due to cracked windshield

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 31-07-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 11:53 IST
Air India Express flight makes emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram due to cracked windshield
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India Express flight from here to Saudi Arabia had to make an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram international airport on Saturday after a crack in the windshield of the aircraft was detected, an airport official said.

After taking off from here at around 7.52 am, less than an hour into the flight, the pilots noticed the crack in the windshield of the airplane prompting them to turn back to Thiruvananthapuram for an emergency landing at around 8.50 am, the official said.

However, the plane had no passengers, due to the COVID- 19 restrictions on international travel to certain destinations, and was only carrying cargo and a crew of eight.

All the crew members, including the pilots, are safe, C V Ravindran, the Director of Thiruvananthapuram Airport, told PTI.

He also said that had the crack been detected in the pre-flight check, the plane would not have taken off and therefore, it must have happened during take-off or while cruising.

The flight was going to return from Damman in Saudi Arabia with Indian passengers as part of the 'Vande Bharat Mission'', he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA

International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian modu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence continues in Nanjing; Biden wants state, local govt to pay $100 to newly vaccinated Americans -Treasury

Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021