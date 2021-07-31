NTPC profit rises 17 pc to Rs 3,443 cr in Apr-Jun quarter

State-owned power giant NTPC on Saturday posted a nearly 17 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,443.72 crore for the April-June quarter on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company in the quarter ended on June 30, 2020, was Rs 2,948.94 crore, a BSE filing said.

Total income in the quarter under review rose to Rs 30,390.60 crore from Rs 26,794.68 crore in the same period of the last year.

NTPC's gross power generation in the June quarter was 71.74 billion units compared to 60.18 billion units (BU) in the same period a year ago.

Its domestic coal supply (for its plants) in the June quarter stood at 45.81 million tonnes, up from 40.19 million tonnes in the same period a year ago.

Its coal production (from captive mines) in the June quarter stood at 2.46 million tonnes, up from 2.41 million tonnes in the same period a year ago. Coal imports of the firm rose to 0.47 million tonnes in June quarter from 0.20 million tonnes.

Plant load factor (PLF) or capacity utilisation of coal-based power plants also rose to 69.68 per cent in the June quarter, up from 68.22 per cent in the same period a year ago.

Average power tariff of the company was Rs 3.73 per unit in April-June 2021 compared to Rs 3.98 per unit in the same period a year ago.

The company said that its board of directors has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 18,000 crore through the issue of secured/ unsecured, redeemable, taxable/tax-free, cumulative/non-cumulative, non-convertible debentures (''Bonds/NCDs'') in one or more tranches/series not exceeding 30 (thirty), through private placement in domestic market.

