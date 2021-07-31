Left Menu

ACTL to construct J&K's first freight terminal by 2022

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 16:05 IST
ACTL to construct J&K's first freight terminal by 2022
Associated Container Terminals Ltd (ACTL) on Saturday said it will construct Jammu and Kashmir's first freight terminal by 2022 and work for the same is under progress in Samba.

The company in a statement said this freight terminal will be constructed on 33.125 acres of land, which has been allotted to ACTL by State Industrial Development Corporation (SIDCO). An SPV Company, ACTL Samba Pvt Ltd has already been formed, it added.

The initial cost of raising this facility is projected to be around Rs 150 crore, it said.

This facility will improve freight transportation and warehousing services for the entire region, thereby making the products of J&K competitive nationally and internationally, the statement said.

This project, once ready, would generate employment opportunities for the Union Territory with skill development techniques in the field of software, warehousing, cold storage, cargo handling, customs clearance etc, it added.

The SPV company has obtained all permissions from the railways for providing rail connectivity to the freight terminal, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

