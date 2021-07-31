Tokyo Olympics: Day 8 Medal tally
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 31-07-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 18:14 IST
Following is the medal tally at the end of Day 8 at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 21 12 12 45 2 Japan 17 5 8 30 3 USA 16 17 12 45 4 ROC 11 15 11 37 5 Australia 10 13 14 27 6 Great Britain 8 9 11 28 7 South Korea 5 4 7 16 8 France 4 9 6 19 9 Netherlands 4 7 5 16 10 New Zealand 4 3 3 10 55 India 0 1 0 1. PTI BS BS BS
