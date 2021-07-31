India Yamaha Motor begins vaccination drive against Covid-19

Two-wheeler major India Yamaha Motor has commenced a Covid-19 vaccination drive for its employees in Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu and Surajpur in Uttar Pradesh, the company said on Saturday.

The vaccination camp at the facility in Kancheepuram would go on till August 14 while the camp at the factory in Surajpur would be on till August 6, the release said.

Advertisement

''Under this initiative, the company aims to ensure 100 per cent vaccination for all the employees,'' the company said in the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)