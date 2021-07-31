India Yamaha Motor begins vaccination drive against Covid-19
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-07-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 19:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Two-wheeler major India Yamaha Motor has commenced a Covid-19 vaccination drive for its employees in Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu and Surajpur in Uttar Pradesh, the company said on Saturday.
The vaccination camp at the facility in Kancheepuram would go on till August 14 while the camp at the factory in Surajpur would be on till August 6, the release said.
Advertisement
''Under this initiative, the company aims to ensure 100 per cent vaccination for all the employees,'' the company said in the release.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yamaha Motor
- Surajpur
- Uttar
- Tamil Nadu
- Chennai
- India
- Kancheepuram
Advertisement
ALSO READ
80% new Covid cases last week, 84% deaths in these states: PM at meeting with CMs of AP, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha.
SC asks Uttar Pradesh government to consider not holding even “symbolic” Kanwar Yatra in state in view of COVID-19.
SC asks Uttar Pradesh to reconsider its stand to hold even symbolic Kanwar Yatra
Uttar Pradesh govt tells SC that it has decided to hold ''symbolic'' Kanwar Yatra with appropriate COVID-19 restrictions.
SC seeks Uttar Pradesh government's response by July 19 on not holding even ‘symbolic’ Kanwar yatra in state due to Covid.