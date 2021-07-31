Left Menu

India Yamaha Motor begins vaccination drive against Covid-19

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-07-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 19:43 IST
India Yamaha Motor begins vaccination drive against Covid-19
The vaccination camp at the facility in Kancheepuram would go on till August 14 while the camp at the factory in Surajpur would be on till August 6, the release said. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Two-wheeler major India Yamaha Motor has commenced a Covid-19 vaccination drive for its employees in Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu and Surajpur in Uttar Pradesh, the company said on Saturday.

The vaccination camp at the facility in Kancheepuram would go on till August 14 while the camp at the factory in Surajpur would be on till August 6, the release said.

''Under this initiative, the company aims to ensure 100 per cent vaccination for all the employees,'' the company said in the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

 India
4
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021