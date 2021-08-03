Left Menu

UnionBank of Philippines selects Infosys Finacle's digital banking solution suite

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-08-2021 11:58 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 11:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: PR Newswire
UnionBank of the Philippines (UBP) has selected Infosys Finacle's cloud-based digital banking solution suite.

Infosys Finacle is part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bengaluru-headquartered IT services major Infosys Ltd.

UBP will migrate from an on-premise deployment to the Finacle Digital Banking Solution Suite on Cloud, an Infosys statement said on Tuesday.

Over eight million customer accounts will be considered for migration to the new software-as-a-service platform, it said.

''The transition will enable UnionBank to scale both its Retail and Corporate Banking operations, rapidly develop and deploy new capabilities, and deliver frictionless, personalized, and secure digital banking services to its customers, in a cost-efficient manner,'' the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

