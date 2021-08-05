[24]7.ai to hire over 5,000 people in India in FY22

Customer engagement solutions provider [24]7.ai has said it will add close to 5,000 people to its India workforce in the ongoing fiscal.

The San Jose, California-headquartered company has about 6,000 employees and offices in Hyderabad and Bengaluru in India.

The company has taken the hiring process completely online and since the onset of the COVID19 pandemic, the HR team sources candidate profiles via social media, employee referrals, consultants and applications through job portals, a statement said.

The onboarding and induction process is also largely online.

''The company will be adding close to 5,000 people to its workforce (in FY22). [24]7.ai is hiring for permanent roles across Customer Care Executives for voice, chat and blended processes to manage clients worldwide,'' the statement said.

Currently, over 80 per cent of the employees are working from home to support all functions at the company across the world.

“We always had this belief that the physical work space was the center of effective action, this belief was tested with the pandemic but it also made us aware that Work is about what we do and how we do it and not necessarily about where …We have learnt that we are increasingly mobile and can execute with excellence, virtually,'' [24]7.ai Senior Vice President and HRD Head (India and Americas) Nina Nair said.

The most striking thing in the last many months is to experience the resilience and adaptability of our teammates and our collective will to succeed, she added.

The company said it has also addressed security and compliance issues for remote access of client data.

It has deployed artificial intelligence (AI)-powered monitoring that can verify workspace and transaction compliance - two areas of heightened security risk for remote agents.

[24]7.ai was founded in April 2000 by PV Kannan and Shanmugam Nagarajan. The company provides various contact centre services and technology to global Fortune 500 companies including customer care, sales and technical support, and back office services.

The company has offices, R&D centres and contact centres around the world. It has sales offices in the US and Toronto (Canada), and delivery centres in Guatemala City, Bogota (Colombia), Managua (Nicaragua), Manila (Philippines), Hyderabad and Bengaluru (India) and Dallas (Texas, US).

