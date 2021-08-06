Left Menu

Bus catches fire in TN; narrow escape for passengers

PTI | Nagapatt | Updated: 06-08-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 11:33 IST
Bus catches fire in TN; narrow escape for passengers
  • Country:
  • India

Mayiladuthurai (TN), Aug 6 (PTI): As many as 30 passengers had a providential escape on Friday morning when the bus in which they were traveling caught fire at Porayar in Mayiladuthurai district, police said.

The bus owned by the Puducherry Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) was bound to Karaikal with 30 passengers on board from Mayiladuthurai when theincident happened.

Minutes before catching fire, the bus had left the Porayar bus stand, police said.

The driver noticed a cloud of thick smoke emanating from the engine all of a suddenand stopped the bus on the roadside.

All the passengers and the crew got off immediately.

Fire tenders from Porayar fire station arrived at the spot and doused the flames.

The entire front portion of the bus was gutted in the fire.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.PTI CORR SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021