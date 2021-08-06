Bus catches fire in TN; narrow escape for passengers

Mayiladuthurai (TN), Aug 6 (PTI): As many as 30 passengers had a providential escape on Friday morning when the bus in which they were traveling caught fire at Porayar in Mayiladuthurai district, police said.

The bus owned by the Puducherry Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) was bound to Karaikal with 30 passengers on board from Mayiladuthurai when theincident happened.

Minutes before catching fire, the bus had left the Porayar bus stand, police said.

The driver noticed a cloud of thick smoke emanating from the engine all of a suddenand stopped the bus on the roadside.

All the passengers and the crew got off immediately.

Fire tenders from Porayar fire station arrived at the spot and doused the flames.

The entire front portion of the bus was gutted in the fire.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.PTI CORR SS PTI PTI

