EU's Green Revolution: Solar and Wind Overtake Fossil Fuels

In 2025, solar and wind energy surpassed fossil fuels in electricity generation within the EU, thanks to a significant increase in solar power. Wind and solar together accounted for 30% of electricity, with solar alone contributing 13%. The shift signals a move towards greener energy as coal declines.

In a monumental shift, solar and wind power overtook fossil fuels as the primary sources of electricity in the European Union in 2025, according to data from energy think tank Ember.

These renewable energies accounted for a record 30% of the 27-country bloc's power, largely driven by a 20% rise in solar outputs for the fourth consecutive year, surpassing coal and hydro energy.

While 14 EU countries produced more electricity through wind and solar combined than all fossil fuels, coal power reached a record low. Simultaneously, increased gas dependency raised costs to €32 billion due to low hydro output. However, battery storage advancements, particularly in Germany, Italy, and Poland, could stabilize these volatile energy prices.

