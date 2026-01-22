Left Menu

Green Surge: EU's Shift to Wind and Solar Power

Wind and solar power surpassed fossil fuels in generating electricity for the EU for the first time, marking a historic shift towards low-carbon sources. This transition continues despite political resistance and infrastructure challenges, highlighting Europe's commitment to meeting climate targets amidst global energy dynamics.

22-01-2026
In a landmark shift, wind and solar energy took the lead in the European Union's power generation for the first time, surpassing fossil fuels, according to recent data. The 2025 figures reveal that these renewable sources accounted for 30% of the EU's electricity supply, outpacing fossil fuel generation.

This resurgence in green energy came despite significant political opposition. Countries like Germany and the Czech Republic pushed back on the EU's climate measures, yet renewable capacity continued to rise. A notable increase in solar installations drove this development, making up for declines in hydropower output due to drought.

Despite these advancements, substantial challenges remain. Undercapitalization in the electrical grid infrastructure has led to excess energy wastage from renewables. Ember, an energy think-tank, stressed the necessity for the EU to prioritize investments in grid improvements and energy storage solutions to stabilize power costs for consumers.

