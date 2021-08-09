Left Menu

China clamps down on webcam voyeurism

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a statement that it and other government bodies including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Ministry of Public Security and State Administration of Market Regulation have been stepping up efforts to crackdown on voyeuristic behaviour including "trading private videos". Online content platforms including Baidu, Tencent and Alibaba's UC Browser have "cleaned up" more than 8,000 pieces of illegal voyeuristic information and punished 134 illegal accounts, the CAC said.

China's cyberspace watchdog said on Monday that authorities have arrested 59 people and seized 25,000 illegally controlled webcams in a crackdown on illegal camera voyeurism. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a statement that it and other government bodies including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Ministry of Public Security and State Administration of Market Regulation have been stepping up efforts to crackdown on voyeuristic behaviour including "trading private videos".

Online content platforms including Baidu, Tencent and Alibaba's UC Browser have "cleaned up" more than 8,000 pieces of illegal voyeuristic information and punished 134 illegal accounts, the CAC said. E-commerce platforms like JD.com, Alibaba's Taobao and Xianyu took offline a total of 1,600 cameras that had been advertised or sold illegally, according to CAC.

