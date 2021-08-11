Left Menu

New fuel regulations take effect

“A terminal gate pricing regime will improve competition in the wholesale market by making it easier for fuel companies to access fuel more cheaply and in more locations,” Megan Woods said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 11-08-2021 09:46 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 09:46 IST
New fuel regulations take effect
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Motorists and smaller fuel companies are set to benefit from a more competitive market as new regulations, including terminal gate pricing, take effect from today," says Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods.

"A terminal gate pricing regime will improve competition in the wholesale market by making it easier for fuel companies to access fuel more cheaply and in more locations," Megan Woods said.

"Also among the suite of new measures, a dispute resolution scheme and rules to ensure contracts between wholesale fuel suppliers and their wholesale customers are fair.

"While prices have recently increased due to the rising price of crude oil I am certain that over time the impact of the provisions in the Fuel Industry Act will promote competition in fuel markets to make things fairer for kiwi motorists and smaller players in the market.

The regulations, beginning today, support legislation that was passed last year (The Fuel Industry Act 2020) after a Government-ordered fuel market study conducted by the Commerce Commission found that fuel companies had been making higher profits than expected in a workable competitive market.

"Margins on regular and premium petrol have reduced since the Government announced the market study and these regulations will make things more competitive with more measures still to come.

"A requirement for retail fuel sites to display premium fuel prices on forecourt price boards will come into effect by 11 February next year and regulations requiring fuel companies to collect and disclose certain information are currently being developed to assist with monitoring of the fuel market," Megan Woods said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021