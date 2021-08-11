Left Menu

The travel recovery has started, Britain's Heathrow Airport says

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-08-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 11:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Britain's Heathrow Airport said that passenger numbers surged in July as the government eased travel restrictions, but warned that overall numbers were still down 80% on pre-pandemic levels as many barriers to free movement remain in place.

Heathrow said that in July over 1.5 million travelers passed through the airport, making it the busiest month since March 2020, just before COVID-19 lockdowns began in Europe and travel was essentially stopped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

