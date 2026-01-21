TTV Dhinakaran Meets BJP's Piyush Goyal as AMMK Joins NDA for 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections
TTV Dhinakaran, General Secretary of AMMK, met Union Minister Piyush Goyal, as AMMK aligns with the NDA ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Dhinakaran emphasized overcoming past differences to advance party and state welfare. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi will hold a public meeting in January to bolster support.
TTV Dhinakaran, the General Secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), held a strategic meeting with Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who is overseeing the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) election efforts in Tamil Nadu. This meeting follows AMMK's recent decision to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
Dhinakaran addressed the media in Chennai, stressing that old rivalries should not impede the party's broader mission. "With the larger objective in mind, we should not let past issues overshadow the party's goals or the welfare of Tamil Nadu," he asserted, calling for unity and compromise for the greater good.
In the continuing build-up to the state elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to hold a public rally in Maduranthakam, Chengalpattu district, come January 23. This gathering, also featuring AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami among other alliance leaders, signals the NDA's campaign momentum to challenge the ruling DMK-Congress coalition in what is projected to be a three-way race, with actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam also vying for power.
(With inputs from agencies.)
