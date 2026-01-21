Left Menu

TTV Dhinakaran Meets BJP's Piyush Goyal as AMMK Joins NDA for 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections

TTV Dhinakaran, General Secretary of AMMK, met Union Minister Piyush Goyal, as AMMK aligns with the NDA ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Dhinakaran emphasized overcoming past differences to advance party and state welfare. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi will hold a public meeting in January to bolster support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 12:16 IST
TTV Dhinakaran Meets BJP's Piyush Goyal as AMMK Joins NDA for 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections
AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran met BJP election Incharge for Tamil Nadu Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

TTV Dhinakaran, the General Secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), held a strategic meeting with Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who is overseeing the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) election efforts in Tamil Nadu. This meeting follows AMMK's recent decision to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Dhinakaran addressed the media in Chennai, stressing that old rivalries should not impede the party's broader mission. "With the larger objective in mind, we should not let past issues overshadow the party's goals or the welfare of Tamil Nadu," he asserted, calling for unity and compromise for the greater good.

In the continuing build-up to the state elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to hold a public rally in Maduranthakam, Chengalpattu district, come January 23. This gathering, also featuring AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami among other alliance leaders, signals the NDA's campaign momentum to challenge the ruling DMK-Congress coalition in what is projected to be a three-way race, with actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam also vying for power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Transforming Recycling: Global Impact and Future Vision

Transforming Recycling: Global Impact and Future Vision

 India
2
Siddha Group Eyes Major Expansion with Vision 2030

Siddha Group Eyes Major Expansion with Vision 2030

 India
3
Trump Unveils 'America First' Agenda at Davos

Trump Unveils 'America First' Agenda at Davos

 Global
4
Grappling with Global Tensions: Trump at Davos

Grappling with Global Tensions: Trump at Davos

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026