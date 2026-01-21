Left Menu

Polish Finance Minister Urges Unity Amid Tariff Tensions

Polish Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski urges for reduced tensions between the United States and Europe over tariffs, emphasizing the importance of de-escalation. Speaking in Davos, Domanski stresses that while Europe should aim for peace, it must also present a firm and united front.

  Poland

Polish Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski has called for reduced tensions between the United States and Europe over tariffs. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Domanski highlighted the need for a de-escalation of the ongoing trade dispute.

He stated, 'De-escalation is, of course, what would be the preferable path,' underlining the potential benefits for both continents if the situation is defused diplomatically.

However, Domanski also emphasized the necessity for Europe to maintain a strong and united front, saying, 'The European response must be firm and, once again, we will not get divided by anyone.'

