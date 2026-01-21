Left Menu

South Korea's Former PM Sentenced: A Key Player in Martial Law Controversy

Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was sentenced to 23 years in jail for involvement in declaring martial law in December 2024. Charged with facilitating a 'top-down insurrection', Han's actions risked violating democratic rights. The ruling, which can be appealed, could reach the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 12:16 IST
South Korea's Former PM Sentenced: A Key Player in Martial Law Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark decision, a South Korean court on Wednesday handed down a 23-year sentence to former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo for his role in a 2024 insurrection linked to martial law declarations.

The Seoul Central District Court highlighted Han's central involvement in orchestrating a pseudo-cabinet meeting crucial to the martial law announcement, terming it a 'top-down insurrection.'

Having denied most charges, Han now faces the prospect of appeals that may be elevated to the Supreme Court.

TRENDING

1
AI in Medical Education: A New Era for Healthcare in India

AI in Medical Education: A New Era for Healthcare in India

 India
2
Justice Served: Life Sentence for Heinous Crime

Justice Served: Life Sentence for Heinous Crime

 India
3
Temu's Turbulent Times: Turkish Raid Highlights Global Scrutiny

Temu's Turbulent Times: Turkish Raid Highlights Global Scrutiny

 Global
4
Majumdar Leads Charge Against TMC: Calls for Electoral Roll Integrity

Majumdar Leads Charge Against TMC: Calls for Electoral Roll Integrity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026