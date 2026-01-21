South Korea's Former PM Sentenced: A Key Player in Martial Law Controversy
Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was sentenced to 23 years in jail for involvement in declaring martial law in December 2024. Charged with facilitating a 'top-down insurrection', Han's actions risked violating democratic rights. The ruling, which can be appealed, could reach the Supreme Court.
In a landmark decision, a South Korean court on Wednesday handed down a 23-year sentence to former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo for his role in a 2024 insurrection linked to martial law declarations.
The Seoul Central District Court highlighted Han's central involvement in orchestrating a pseudo-cabinet meeting crucial to the martial law announcement, terming it a 'top-down insurrection.'
Having denied most charges, Han now faces the prospect of appeals that may be elevated to the Supreme Court.
