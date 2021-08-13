Left Menu

Skoda starts delivery of Kushaq with 1.5 litre powertrain

The 1.5 litre manual trim is priced at Rs 16.2 lakh, and the automatic DSG is tagged at Rs 17.6 lakh all prices ex-showroom.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 12:16 IST
Skoda starts delivery of Kushaq with 1.5 litre powertrain
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Skoda Auto on Friday said it has commenced delivery of 1.5 liter trim of its recently launched compact SUV Kushaq.

The company had launched the model on 28 June 2021.

Starting Friday, the 1.5L Kushaq will be available for test drives and sales at all company showrooms across India, Skoda Auto said in a statement.

''We are extremely thrilled to commence the deliveries of the 1.5L TSI Kushaq to customers. The fact that the 1.5L TSI engine can deliver 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque with a fuel efficiency of 17.95 km is an incredible testament to the power of TSI and the technologically advanced ACT system,'' Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis noted.

Kushal is a vehicle specially designed and Made in India and the company is overwhelmed by the outstanding response the car has received across the country, he added. The model, which is the company's first product designed and developed under the INDIA 2.0 project and based on the MQB A0 IN platform, comes with two petrol engines with power output ranging between 85 kW (115 PS) and 110 kW (150 PS).

The BS-VI compliant engine comes mated with a six-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed automatic, and a seven-speed DSG transmission.

The 1-liter petrol trims with manual transmission are priced between Rs 10.5 lakh and Rs 14.6 lakh, while the automatic variants are priced at Rs 14.2 lakh and Rs 15.8 lakh, respectively. The 1.5-liter manual trim is priced at Rs 16.2 lakh, and the automatic (DSG) is tagged at Rs 17.6 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021