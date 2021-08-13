Skoda starts delivery of Kushaq with 1.5 litre powertrain

Skoda Auto on Friday said it has commenced delivery of 1.5 liter trim of its recently launched compact SUV Kushaq.

The company had launched the model on 28 June 2021.

Starting Friday, the 1.5L Kushaq will be available for test drives and sales at all company showrooms across India, Skoda Auto said in a statement.

''We are extremely thrilled to commence the deliveries of the 1.5L TSI Kushaq to customers. The fact that the 1.5L TSI engine can deliver 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque with a fuel efficiency of 17.95 km is an incredible testament to the power of TSI and the technologically advanced ACT system,'' Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis noted.

Kushal is a vehicle specially designed and Made in India and the company is overwhelmed by the outstanding response the car has received across the country, he added. The model, which is the company's first product designed and developed under the INDIA 2.0 project and based on the MQB A0 IN platform, comes with two petrol engines with power output ranging between 85 kW (115 PS) and 110 kW (150 PS).

The BS-VI compliant engine comes mated with a six-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed automatic, and a seven-speed DSG transmission.

The 1-liter petrol trims with manual transmission are priced between Rs 10.5 lakh and Rs 14.6 lakh, while the automatic variants are priced at Rs 14.2 lakh and Rs 15.8 lakh, respectively. The 1.5-liter manual trim is priced at Rs 16.2 lakh, and the automatic (DSG) is tagged at Rs 17.6 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

