Sonu Sood-backed GoodWorker appoints Amit Jain as CEO

GoodWorker, a job platform for blue and grey collar workers in India, on Monday announced the appointment of Amit Jain as its Chief Executive Officer.

Jain was instrumental in building QuikrJobs from scratch and turning it into a profitable business. GoodWorker is backed by the Lemmatree Group, actor Sonu Sood and Schoolnet.

''GoodWorker's vision for becoming an all-encompassing digital life partner for the youth in India in the blue/grey collar job space is both inspirational and ambitious. Realising this vision requires a multi-pronged approach with a strong ability to invest and execute in a sustained manner. I believe this is something that we would be able to deliver on, especially with the partner ecosystem, the team that we have put together and given the strong backing of the Affinidi group,'' Jain said in a statement.

''We wanted to make sure that the person we get to lead the company is not just result driven but is aligned with our core objective of 'transforming lives' of millions of youth across India. Looking at his strong leadership skills and empathetic attitude, we are confident that his ideas and strategies would accelerate GoodWorker's growth,'' Glenn Gore, Group CEO, LemmaTree said.

