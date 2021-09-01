Left Menu

Coal India starts pilot project to replace diesel with LNG in dumpers

This move will help CIL reduce its carbon footprint drastically and achieve sustainable goals.Notably, major mining dumper manufacturers worldwide are now switching for manufacturing of dumpers having engines with dual fuel LNG-Diesel systems.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 12:35 IST
Coal India starts pilot project to replace diesel with LNG in dumpers
Image Credit: Twitter (@CoalIndiaHQ)
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned CIL on Wednesday said it has begun the process of retrofitting LNG kits in its dumpers -- big trucks engaged in the transportation of coal, a move that will help the PSU to save around Rs 500 crore annually.

''In a big push to reduce its carbon footprint, national miner Coal India Ltd (CIL) has initiated the process of retrofitting Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) kits in its dumpers,'' the company said in a statement.

This is a significant move, as the world's largest coal miner uses over 4 lakh kilolitres of diesel per annum with an annual expense of over Rs 3,500 crore.

The company in association with GAIL (India) Ltd and BEML Ltd has taken up a pilot project for retrofitting LNG kits in its two 100 tonne dumpers working at CIL subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL).

CIL on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GAIL and BEML to get this pilot project executed.

Once the LNG kit is successfully retrofitted and tested, these dumpers will be able to run on dual fuel systems i.e. both on LNG and Diesel, and their operations will be significantly cheaper and cleaner with the use of LNG.

LNG will replace the use of diesel by about 30 to 40 percent and reduce the fuel cost by about 15 percent.

''The move will reduce carbon emission significantly and also save around Rs 500 crore annually if all existing Heavy Earth Moving Machines (HEMMs) including dumpers are retrofitted with LNG kit. Getting rid of diesel pilferages and adulteration are other added advantages,'' the company said.

Based on the outcomes of this pilot project, CIL will decide on bulk use of LNG in its HEMMs, especially dumpers.

The company has also planned to buy HEMMs with only LNG engines if this ongoing pilot project is successful. This move will help CIL reduce its carbon footprint drastically and achieve sustainable goals.

Notably, major mining dumper manufacturers worldwide are now switching for the manufacturing of dumpers having engines with dual fuel (LNG-Diesel) systems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021