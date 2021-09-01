Foreign tourism to Spain surges in July from a year ago, still below 2019 levels

The number of foreign tourists visiting Spain jumped to 4.4 million in July, 78.3% more than a year earlier when global travel restrictions slowed international tourism to a near halt, official statistics showed on Wednesday.

Tourists spent a total of 5.23 billion euros ($6.18 billion)in the country, up from around 2.45 billion euros in July 2020 but still lower than the 9.73 billion euros spent in July 2019 when some 11.9 million people visited Spain.

