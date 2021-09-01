SIU and Transnet welcome Tribunal's ruling against former executive

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Transnet have welcomed a Special Tribunal judgment ordering that the rail, port and pipeline company's former executive pay back R26.4 million to the utility.

Judge Lebogang Modiba made the order on Tuesday against Herbert Msagala, Transnet's former group executive for capital projects.

In a joint statement, the SIU and Transnet said the Special Tribunal found that Msagala illegally received payments from Transnet service provider, IGS Consulting Engineers (Pty) Ltd while employed full time by Transnet.

The SIU and Transnet instituted civil matters in the Special Tribunal in July 2020 to order that Msagala pay the money he received from a tender with IGS Consulting between 2015 and 2016.

They said the judgment was "a key step in ensuring accountability and consequence management" for executives who may have been involved in criminal activity while employed at Transnet.

Transnet said it would continue to work with the SIU and other law enforcement agencies to ensure that justice is served on all those found guilty of wrongdoing.

"This is a continuation of the implementation of the SIU investigations outcomes and consequence management to recover financial losses suffered by State institutions including State-Owned Entities (SOEs) like Transnet. There are other cases enrolled in the High Court and in the Special Tribunal awaiting adjudication and will result in further recoveries for the State," said SIU head Advocate Andy Mothibi.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)