Left Menu

China ramps up healthcare reform with pilot pricing scheme

The new scheme is also aimed at rectifying weaknesses in current pricing mechanisms, where some services are priced too low and medical professionals do not participate in the government's price-setting process sufficiently. "(Price increase) will be inevitable to make sure doctors' income remains reasonable," said Zhao Bing, a China Renaissance Securities analyst, noting reduced revenue streams for public healthcare operators due to restrictions in sales of drugs and medical devices.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 18:39 IST
China ramps up healthcare reform with pilot pricing scheme

China stepped up its reform of public healthcare service pricing mechanisms with the announcement of a pilot programme aimed at ensuring proper compensation for service providers and affordable costs for consumers.

The plan comes after China had blocked some channels that allowed public hospitals to earn revenues from medical devices and drug sales. The measure reduced over-prescription and illegal rebates but also increased public healthcare operators' reliance on medical services to support their staff. The new scheme is also aimed at rectifying weaknesses in current pricing mechanisms, where some services are priced too low and medical professionals do not participate in the government's price-setting process sufficiently.

"(Price increase) will be inevitable to make sure doctors' income remains reasonable," said Zhao Bing, a China Renaissance Securities analyst, noting reduced revenue streams for public healthcare operators due to restrictions in sales of drugs and medical devices. Zhao said the rule does not necessarily mean consumer costs will also increase, as state insurance will help cover the bill.

The pilot programme guideline will specify how public hospitals should adjust service prices and involve both increases and decreases, but will avoid excessive increases in costs, according to the guideline issued late on Wednesday. The government plans to start the pilot programme in five cities before national launch by 2025, the guideline said.

Under the scheme, authorities will set guide pricing for most services at public institutions, and services eligible for market-driven pricing will be limited. Private hospitals will be allowed to use market-driven pricing plans, but China will strengthen its regulation and, when necessary, take action such as pricing investigations, summoning hospital operators and public disclosure of price irregularities, according to the guideline.

Shares in private service provider Aier Eye Hospitals Group fell as much as 4.4% on Wednesday before closing 1.4% higher. Hygeia Healthcare tumbled 14.8% earlier but pared losses to close down 2.1%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021