U.S. airline passengers screened falls to lowest level since May
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-09-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 18:54 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it screened 1.345 million airline passengers on Tuesday, the lowest daily number since May 11 amid the spike in U.S. COVID-19 cases.
TSA said Tuesday's figure was down about 33% over the same day in 2019 when 2.04 million traveled. Earlier this month, Southwest Airlines Co warned that the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 had hit bookings and increased cancellations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Delta
- The Transportation Security Administration
Advertisement