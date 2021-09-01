US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq opens at record level, focus on economic data
Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 19:09 IST
The Nasdaq hit a record high on Wednesday as weaker-than-expected private payrolls data fueled hopes for an extended support from the U.S. central bank.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26.82 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 35,387.55.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.12 points, or 0.14%, at 4,528.80, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 49.74 points, or 0.33%, to 15,308.98 at the opening bell.
