US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq opens at record level, focus on economic data

The Nasdaq hit a record high on Wednesday as weaker-than-expected private payrolls data fueled hopes for an extended support from the U.S. central bank.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26.82 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 35,387.55.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.12 points, or 0.14%, at 4,528.80, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 49.74 points, or 0.33%, to 15,308.98 at the opening bell.

