Shanti Lal Jain assumes charge as MD & CEO of Indian Bank

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 19:52 IST
Shanti Lal Jain assumes charge as MD & CEO of Indian Bank
State-run Indian Bank on Wednesday said Shanti Lal Jain has assumed charge as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Jain has been appointed as the MD & CEO for a period of three years, according to a government notification.

Prior to this, he served as Executive Director of Bank of Baroda since September 2018, a bank release said.

Jain started his career in banking by joining erstwhile Allahabad Bank in 1993 in middle management cadre.

The bank in a separate regulatory filing said that Padmaja Chunduru, Managing Director & CEO of the bank demitted office on August 31, 2021 on superannuation.

''Accordingly, Padmaja Chunduru has ceased to be the MD&CEO of the bank with effect from September 1, 2021,'' it said.

On Tuesday, Indian Bank in a filing to exchanges said the government has extended tenure of its Executive Director V V Shenoy till March 31, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

