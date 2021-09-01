Electric loco run sucessful: Railways

A trial run of an AC electric locomotive was successfully conducted at the 41-km newly electrified Pollachi-Podanur junctions on Wednesday.

The trial was held to check the efficacy of the overhead electric (OHE) traction distribution system.

As the system was energised with 25,000 volts, public and staff were requested to follow safety precautions, a press release from the railways said here.

