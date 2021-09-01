Left Menu

Two dead, 12 injured in two separate road accidents in J-K

Two persons were killed and 12 others injured in two separate road accidents in the hilly Kishtwar and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said. A private vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge at Saroor in Kishtwar district in the evening, resulting in the death of two persons and injuries to six others, the officials said. They said another vehicle rolled down into a gorge on a link road near Assar in Doda district, causing injuries to six persons. The injured were evacuated to hospital and the condition of four of them was stated to be ''serious'', the officials said.

