Josh wraps up #EkNumber challenge with thunderous response, garners over 3 billion views

Marks first anniversary celebrations by unveiling 'Josh All Stars', India's first and the largest creator training academy BANGALORE, India, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- India's fastest growing and most-engaged short-video app, Josh has turned one and celebrates an extraordinary year by concluding the #EkNumber challenge on a high note. Paying forward all the love and support Josh received in its first year, the leading short-video app marks its first birthday with the announcement of winners of the #EkNumber challenge, that served as a launch pad for creators to enrol themselves in the 'Josh All Stars' training academy. 'Josh All Stars', newly launched by Josh is India's largest and first-ever formal training academy for short-video creators. Josh #EkNumber challenge has recently concluded as one of the biggest and most engaged challenges on the app, clocking over 112K videos, 242M hearts and 3B views. As a part of this challenge, creators were invited to showcase their creativity by submitting video entries across five categories namely, food, fashion, fitness, dance and comedy, spearheaded by experts like Sonu Sood and Mouni Roy, who were also joined by celebrities like KPY Bala, Kings United Suresh and Ruhi Singh. The top 120 creators who posted stellar content coupled with a virality quotient were declared winners and awarded a sum of up to INR 50,000 each with a never before opportunity to get enrolled into the 'Josh All Stars' program. Winners will also get an opportunity to be part of a meet-and-greet with celebs and role models and be mentored by them.

'Josh All Stars' aims to produce India's next 10000 stars by identifying, grooming and mentoring creators in understanding the A-Z of content creation across categories. Envisioned as a six-weeks program, each set of creators will go through levels of personalised grooming, expert guidance and extensive promotions before landing up at the third level where they get a chance to be mentored by a group of renowned industry experts known as 'Agents of Josh'. 'Agents of Josh' would then closely mentor the creators in eight different content categories that include music, dance, fashion, food, skits and comedy and will promote the top ones to the next level. The top content creators from each category will get a chance to become a part of Josh IPs like Josh CreatorThon, Josh World Famous and other upcoming campaigns. Sunder Venketraman, Head of Creator and Content Ecosystem, Josh said, ''We are thrilled by the response and superlative attention received for #EkNumber, thus making it the biggest and most engaged challenge ever hosted on the Josh app. At Josh, we always look at exploring new possibilities to redefine the space of content creation and bring the best of experience to our creators and users. We wish our winners the best in their journey and promise to introduce more such exciting opportunities and challenges on the platform.'' Calling out to aspiring young stars, Seher Bedi, Head of Josh Studios said, ''We brought the 'Josh All Stars' to life with an aim to build a community that celebrates all forms of content and gives flight to youngsters with talent and ambition, through collaborative efforts. With the help of our experts, we look forward to mentor and groom the next 10000 stars in India, for India.'' About Josh: Josh is a made-in-India, short-video app launched in August 2020 by VerSe Innovation. It represents a confluence of India's top 1000+ best creators, 20000 strong managed community of creators, the 10 biggest music labels, 15+ million UGC creators, best in class content creation tools, the hottest entertainment formats, and formidable user demographics. Josh has been consistently rated as the leading Indian short-video app in India on the Play store with 100 million+ downloads. Josh is currently the fastest growing and most engaged short-video app in India with 115+ million MAUs (Monthly Active Users) and 56+ million DAUs (Daily Active Users).

