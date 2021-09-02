Qatar technical team plans to operate Kabul airport 'soon' - Al-Jazeera channel
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 02-09-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 14:25 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
A Qatari technical team is planning to operate the Kabul airport "soon", the Doha-based al-Jazeera channel reported, citing an Afghan civil aviation official.
The Qatari team was now assessing damage in the airport, he said, according to al-Jazeera.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghan
- Doha
- Kabul
- Qatari
- al-Jazeera
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Afghan activists in Canada frantic to get families out after years of waiting
U.S. military evacuated about 1,100 Americans from Afghanistan on Tuesday
Australia says it has evacuated 26 people from Afghanistan in first flight
Japan seeks to secure safety of nationals in Afghanistan
Biden's vow to airlift Afghan allies meets ticking clock, risky rescue