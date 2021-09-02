Gold slips by Rs 28; silver jumps Rs 279
Gold prices in the national capital on Thursday slipped by Rs 28 to Rs 46,193 per 10 grams amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,221 per 10 grams.
Silver gained Rs 279 to Rs 62,650 per kg, from Rs 62,371 per kg in the previous trade.
The Indian rupee appreciated 6 paise to 73.02 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday.
In the global market, gold was marginally higher at USD 1,814 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 24.17 per ounce.
''Spot gold prices at COMEX (New York-based commodity exchange) were trading marginally up at USD 1,814 per ounce on Thursday. Gold prices hovered in upper trading range on mixed global cues,'' said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.
