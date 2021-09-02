Left Menu

POWERGRID wins Association for Talent Development 2021 BEST Award

The global program recognizes organizations that demonstrate enterprise-wide success through talent development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 16:14 IST
POWERGRID has won this International recognition for its diligent efforts in talent development practices and programmes. Image Credit: Twitter(@pgcilindia)
Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna CPSU under the Ministry of Power, Government of India has been awarded the coveted "Association for Talent Development (ATD) 2021 BEST Award" securing 8th rank among the 71 organizations from around the globe, thus becoming the only PSU to win this award and one of the only two companies of India in Top 20.

The Association for Talent Development (ATD, formerly ASTD) is the world's largest association dedicated to those who develop talent in organizations and ATD's BEST Award is the talent development industry's most rigorous and coveted recognition. The global program recognizes organizations that demonstrate enterprise-wide success through talent development.

POWERGRID has won this International recognition for its diligent efforts in talent development practices and programmes. The talent development initiative in POWERGRID is driven by the POWERGRID Academy of Leadership (PAL).

PAL is POWERGRID's state-of-the-art Institute of Learning in Management and Technology catering to both domestic and international clients. At PAL, training and initiatives are organized for enhancing employee performance, boosting employee productivity, improving and strengthening company culture.

(With Inputs from PIB)

