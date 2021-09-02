Govt nominates Atal Dulloo on J&K Bank board

Jammu & Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) on Thursday said the government has nominated IAS officer Atal Dulloo as a director on its board.

The Government of Jammu & Kashmir has nominated Atal Dulloo, IAS (Financial Commissioner, Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department, as government nominee director on the board of directors of the bank, J&K Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Dulloo's nomination has come in place of Arun Kumar Mehta, with effect from September 1, 2021.

J&K Bank scrip closed 0.82 per cent up at Rs 36.75 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)