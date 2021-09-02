Govt nominates Atal Dulloo on J&K Bank board
- Country:
- India
Jammu & Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) on Thursday said the government has nominated IAS officer Atal Dulloo as a director on its board.
The Government of Jammu & Kashmir has nominated Atal Dulloo, IAS (Financial Commissioner, Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department, as government nominee director on the board of directors of the bank, J&K Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Dulloo's nomination has come in place of Arun Kumar Mehta, with effect from September 1, 2021.
J&K Bank scrip closed 0.82 per cent up at Rs 36.75 apiece on BSE.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Finance Department
- Atal Dulloo
- Jammu & Kashmir Bank
- Arun Kumar Mehta
- Bank