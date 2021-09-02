Left Menu

SA must leverage potential of SEZs to create jobs and industrialise

As a result of the review, the acting DDG said provinces, municipalities, communities and the private sector will be strongly involved in the planning, development and management of the zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 02-09-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 16:50 IST
SA must leverage potential of SEZs to create jobs and industrialise
He reiterated that to attract investors, SEZs need to develop the communities in which they operate. Image Credit: Twitter(@the_dti)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition says the country must leverage the potential of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) to create jobs and industrialise the country.

Addressing the Limpopo Investment Conference on Wednesday, Trade, Industry and Competition Acting Deputy Director-General of Spatial Industrial Development and Economic Transformation, Maoto Molefane, said SEZs have attracted more than R56 billion worth of private investment in 10 operational zones, with 222 companies having invested in the zones.

"We recently undertook an SEZ programme review to look at what works and what is not working. We introduced a new approach aimed at solidifying a number of instruments, including a strong involvement of national government in terms of assisting provinces to ensure that all the SEZs are accelerated, attract investment and that they are operational," Molefane said.

As a result of the review, the acting DDG said provinces, municipalities, communities and the private sector will be strongly involved in the planning, development and management of the zones.

"Our focus in the Musina region is to ensure that we develop a city. We use SEZs either to expand or create a new city through a tripartite partnership agreement with provinces and municipalities. The agreement is to ensure that we clarify roles and responsibilities of social partners as they have a critical role to play," Molefane said.

To address the high unemployment rate, which currently sits at 34.4%, Molefane said the ultimate goal for the government is to see SEZs creating decent jobs, developing the regions and transferring skills to small, micro and medium enterprises.

He reiterated that to attract investors, SEZs need to develop the communities in which they operate.

"We also want to see regions competing competitively with other regions. We would in future want to see the Musina and Tubatse SEZs competing with the cities of New York and London. We can only achieve this through the creation of state-of-the-art infrastructure in our provinces, and a specific tax incentive that will enable and create a conducive environment for these businesses to thrive.

"We are also looking at other incentives such as 15% corporate tax, accelerating the building allowance for those companies that invest in buildings and employment tax incentives, and also providing state-of-the-art security apparatus to ensure that our investments are well protected."

Molefane stressed that all the developments will not be implemented at the expense of the environment, as all partners and spheres of government are obliged to ensure that all SEZs are environmentally and industrially sustainable while creating decent jobs and attracting investments.

Special Economic Zones are specified as geographically designated areas of a country set aside for specifically targeted economic activities, which are supported through special arrangements and specific systems.

SEZs offer various incentives such as reduced corporate tax rates, VAT and customs relief, building allowances and an employment tax incentive.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
3
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
4
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021