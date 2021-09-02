Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 17:35 IST
Vistara launches gift card for travel on its flights
Vistara on Thursday launched a gift card that travellers can purchase for anywhere between Rs 250 and Rs 20,000, and customise it for recipients as per the gifting occasion, a statement said.

Called ‘Purple Ticket’, the gift card is an e-card that will remain valid for 365 days from the date of purchase, the statement by the airline noted.

''The Purple Ticket has been developed in collaboration with Qwikcilver, a Pine Labs company that specialises in gift card retail solutions and has been seamlessly integrated with the Amadeus Airline Platform,'' it noted.

People with this gift card can purchase air tickets as well as additional services such as preferred seat booking, lounge access and excess baggage, it mentioned.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara said, “Gifting, across cultures, is a way of sharing joy and happiness, and Vistara's Purple Ticket gift cards will allow our customers to gift flexible travel experiences to their loved ones, regardless of the occasion.

''We are delighted to bring this useful, efficient and unique gift option to our retail and corporate customers alike ahead of the festive season to help make gifting easier and journeys happier,” he stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

