Exports up 45 pc to USD 33.14 bn in Aug

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 17:55 IST
India's exports jumped 45.17 per cent to USD 33.14 billion in August as against USD 22.83 billion in the same month last year, according to the commerce ministry's provisional data.

The exports during April-August 2021 stood at USD 163.67 billion, an increase of 66.92 per cent over USD 98.05 billion in the same period a year ago, the data showed.

Imports in August rose 51.47 per cent to USD 47.01 billion, as against USD 31.03 billion in the corresponding month of 2020.

Imports during April-August this fiscal rose by 81.75 per cent to USD 219.54 billion.

The trade deficit in August 2021 was USD 13.87 billion, compared to USD 8.2 billion in the year-ago period.

