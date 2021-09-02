United Airlines suspending operations at major Newark hub - CNN reporter
Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 17:56 IST
- Country:
- United States
United Airlines is suspending operations at major Newark hubs in New Jersey following flooding, a CNN reporter tweeted on Thursday.
The airline did not immediately respond to Reuter's request for comment.
