Odisha launches new e-receipt model for tax, dues payment

In the new system, e-Receipt 2.0, payment gateway service providers of Indian Bank and Axis Bank were integrated with the Odisha Treasury portal. Service legal agreements were signed between the state government and Indian Bank and Axis Bank for use of payment gateways - Bill desk and CC Avenue.

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 02-09-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 18:22 IST
In an effort to enhance electronic payment of taxes and dues easier, the Odisha government on Thursday rolled out a revamped platform, an official said. In the new system, e-Receipt 2.0, payment gateway service providers of Indian Bank and Axis Bank were integrated with the Odisha Treasury portal. Launching the new platform, Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra said it will provide facilities such as payment through card, UPI ID, QR code and wallet. Service legal agreements were signed between the state government and Indian Bank and Axis Bank for use of payment gateways - Bill desk and CC Avenue. Senior officials of the treasury and the two banks were present on the occasion.

