Left Menu

Morepen Lab shares jump over 8 pc

Shares of Morepen Laboratories jumped over 8 per cent on Thursday after the company said its board has approved transfer of its medical devices business on a slump sale basis to a wholly-owned subsidiary.The stock zoomed 8.28 per cent to close at Rs 55.60 on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 19:53 IST
Morepen Lab shares jump over 8 pc
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Morepen Laboratories jumped over 8 per cent on Thursday after the company said its board has approved transfer of its medical devices business on a slump sale basis to a wholly-owned subsidiary.

The stock zoomed 8.28 per cent to close at Rs 55.60 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 10.90 per cent to Rs 56.95.

On the NSE, it rose by 8.38 per cent to close at Rs 55.60.

In traded volume terms, 6.72 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 49 lakh shares at the NSE during the day. ''Morepen Labs gains 8 per cent on transfer of medical devices business to a subsidiary,'' said Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities. The company's board has approved the transfer of the medical devices business for a lump sum consideration by way of allotment of equity shares of Rs 10 each, to the subsidiary, Morepen Labs said on Thursday. The revenues and profits derived from the new subsidiary will be consolidated in the parent company, it added.

''Business Transfer Agreement with wholly-owned subsidiary, under processes of incorporation, will be signed after receipt of shareholders' approval,'' the company said.

Transfer of the medical devices business into wholly-owned subsidiary is expected to be completed on or before March 31, 2022, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India
3
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021